Setia advances smart housing via AI & PropTech Challenge

SHAH ALAM: SP Setia Bhd (Setia) launched the Setia AI & Proptech Innovation Challenge, a key initiative under the Bengkel Inovasi GLC (BIG) Programme aimed at addressing two significant agendas: inclusive homeowner-ship and improved construction quality.

These agendas are instrumental to Setia’s mission of creating sustainable and inclusive communities.

The Malaysia Madani agenda focuses on promoting equitable access to home-ownership for all segments of society. By leveraging AI, Setia aims to streamline the homebuying process, making it more accessible and efficient for potential homeowners. This initiative underscores Setia’s dedication to ensuring that everyone can own a home, regardless of their background or financial status.

Setia president and CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai opined, “Setia believes that the future of homeownership and construction is intrinsically linked to the transformative power of AI and technology. Through the Setia AI & Proptech Innovation Challenge, we are not just fostering innovation and collaboration; we are actively driving forward our vision of creating inclusive, high-quality housing that meets the needs of all Malaysians.”

He added that this challenge represents a significant step in their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address business challenges and improve the quality of life for their communities.

In line with these commitments, Setia invites innovative and capable startups to participate in the challenge which is designed to identify and support startups that are developing AI and proptech solutions that align with the Madani and BIG agendas.

Selected startups will collaborate with Setia – gaining access to resources, mentorship, and potential investment to bring their innovative ideas to life.

Antler partner and Ibex global head Deepak Jayaraman said, “S P Setia is demonstrating forward, pragmatic leadership, working directly with startups on real challenges that matter to the industry. Their approach to innovation is the kind of ambition Ibex exists to support; real problems, real collaboration, and measurable outcomes.”

Antler Ibex is the world’s first full-service vertical growth engine for established corporates.

Meanwhile, the BIG agenda is dedicated to enhancing the quality of home constructions.

Through the integration of AI technologies, Setia is committed to improving construction processes, ensuring higher standards of safety, durability, and sustainability. This agenda highlights Setia’s focus on delivering homes that not only meet but exceed the expectations of modern homeowners.