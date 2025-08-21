F-18 Hornet crashes at Kuantan Air Base

PETALING JAYA: An F/A-18D Hornet aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) crashed at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport runway in Kuantan at 9.05pm on Thursday (Aug 21).

According to a statement released by RMAF, the incident reported occurred during a night flight training exercise.

The RMAF also stated that it is taking immediate action and will provide updates on the investigation.

Additionally, the public has been urged not to spread unverified news or speculation regarding the incident.