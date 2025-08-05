Citaglobal eyes telecom, solar projects in East Java

KUALA LUMPUR: Citaglobal Bhd’s Indonesian subsidiary, PT Citaglobal Internasional Capital, has signed a heads of agreement with Pimpinan Wilayah Muhammadiyah Jawa Timur to explore the deployment of telecommunications and renewable energy infrastructure across Muhammadiyah’s network of hospitals, schools and universities in East Java.

The agreement outlines an initial target to pilot the deployment of approximately 250 telecommunication towers and 5 MW of solar energy capacity at selected hospitals, schools, and universities.

These pilot initiatives will enhance digital connectivity and clean energy access across PWM Jawa Timur’s institutional ecosystem and serve as a foundation for broader long-term collaboration.

Both parties aim to complete the relevant feasibility studies and begin pilot implementation within six months from the date of signing, subject to the outcomes of technical and commercial assessments.

Citaglobal executive chairman and president Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria said Indonesia is a key growth market in the region, and Citaglobal plays a long-term role in its infrastructure transformation.

He said East Java, with a population of over 44 million, provides a strong institutional platform and a meaningful entry point into the broader Indonesian market.

“Through this partnership, we are introducing infrastructure solutions that combine telecommunications, renewable energy and facilities management in ways that are socially rooted and technically sound.

“PWM Jawa Timur’s legacy of service aligns closely with our values. This pilot project reflects commercial potential and a shared vision to uplift communities and build lasting impact together,” he said.

This partnership marks Citaglobal’s first formal infrastructure initiative in East Java and reflects its commitment to expanding its presence in Indonesia through high-impact, values-aligned collaborations.

PWM Jawa Timur chairman Dr Sukadiono said the company chose to work with Citaglobal because of its track record in delivering infrastructure that reflects professionalism and purpose.

“This collaboration is grounded in shared values. It is not just about bringing technology into our institutions, but about enhancing the way we serve communities through education and healthcare.

“We believe this partnership will strengthen Muhammadiyah’s role in supporting the people of East Java in ways relevant to the needs of today and tomorrow,” he said.

PWM Jawa Timur currently manages over 3,000 institutions across the province.

This includes more than 1,000 schools, almost 100 healthcare facilities, 16 higher education institutions and over 2,600 religious and social service facilities.

The scale and diversity of this network provide a strong platform for integrated infrastructure deployment that directly benefits underserved communities.

The agreement is valid for one year and may be extended by mutual consent.

PT Citaglobal Internasional and PWM Jawa Timur will continue working closely to shape an implementation model that is locally responsive, financially sound and aligned with long-term development goals.