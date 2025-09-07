Citaglobal in consortium shortlisted to develop solar project in Kuantan

PETALING JAYA: Citaglobal Bhd announced that a consortium comprising subsidiary Citaglobal Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) and Tiza Global Sdn Bhd, received a letter of notification from the Energy Commission of Malaysia (EC) that the group has been selected as a shortlisted bidder for the development of a large-scale solar photovoltaic (LSS PV) plant with a capacity of 200MW at the Chereh Dam in Kuantan, Pahang.

Upon completion, the Chereh Dam plant will be Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar power facility, surpassing the region’s current benchmark: the 145MWac Cirata Floating Solar Plant in Indonesia, developed by Masdar and PT PLN Nusantara Power.

Masdar is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies and a key enabler of the United Arab Emirates’ net zero vision. The company is recognised for spearheading utility-scale clean energy projects globally and brings to the consortium proven expertise in developing and operating large-scale floating solar PV power plants. As at end 2024, Masdar has a total renewable energy capacity of 51 gigawatts whereby US$8 billion (RM33.8 billion) in equity was deployed in year 2024 itself.

Occupying about 750 acres of water surface, the Chereh Dam plant will have a generation capacity of more than 300MWp (200MWac) and is expected to produce an average of 433 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, which can power the equivalent of over 100,000 Malaysian homes.

The development is subject to certain terms and conditions, including the execution of a 21-year solar power purchase agreement between Tenaga Nasional Bhd and the consortium. The plant is scheduled to begin commercial operations by Nov 30, 2027.

Citaglobal executive chairman and president Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria said this co-development with Masdar ensures this project is delivered with world-class capability, while contributing meaningfully to Malaysia’s energy security and economic resilience.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said this win reaffirms Masdar’s expertise in floating solar and position as a trusted clean energy partner across the region and look forward to working closely with Citaglobal, Tiza Global and the government of Malaysia to help deliver on the country’s ambitious renewable energy roadmap.

The development is expected to stimulate local employment opportunities in Pahang, strengthen regional power reliability, and contribute to broader climate and sustainability targets set out under the National Energy Transition Roadmap.