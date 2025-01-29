Collaboration to drive luxury wedding growth

And with over 100 weddings secured for 2025, Ong said The Saujana anticipates this segment will grow further, driven by the hotel’s reputation and ability to cater to diverse cultural and thematic preferences.

She said the wedding market is a cornerstone of The Saujana’s business portfolio and contributes significantly to the hotel’s revenue.

“Targeted digital campaigns and word-of-mouth referrals highlight The Saujana’s expertise in luxury events and Malaysia’s hospitality, reinforcing its reputation as an inclusive, sophisticated choice for cross-cultural celebrations,” Ong told SunBiz.

“While domestic clients drive our core business, we also attract interest from Singapore, Southeast Asia, and overseas Malaysian communities.

“International wedding tourism is central to our strategy for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. Our focus is on offering tailored experiences that merge tradition with luxury, capitalising on Malaysia’s Unesco sites and tropical allure to attract international couples.

The Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur general manager Jasmine Ong Li said collaborative efforts between the government and the hospitality sector, including subsidies for global wedding expos, will further enhance Malaysia’s appeal as a premier wedding destination.

Initiatives such as streamlined visa processes for international guests, investments in tourism infrastructure, and promotional campaigns highlighting Malaysia’s cultural diversity can significantly boost the luxury wedding industry.

KUALA LUMPUR: Government support is crucial in positioning Malaysia as a top luxury wedding destination as the country gears up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa general manager Laurens Kritzinger said government support in promoting Malaysia as a wedding destination would be essential.

He said incentives like tax reliefs for wedding-related businesses and improved international marketing efforts could further boost Malaysia’s attractiveness.

“Additionally, we would greatly appreciate the government’s efforts to increase direct flight options to Langkawi, especially with the advantage of visa-free travel.

“This would make Langkawi more accessible and appealing for international couples looking to celebrate their weddings on the island.

“Also, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, it would be value-added for the Tourism Board Malaysia to include Malaysia as a key wedding destination in their promotional campaigns.

“We are confident that with continued support and strategic initiatives, Langkawi will continue to thrive as a world-class wedding destination,” he said.

Kritzinger said the wedding segment is one of the important elements of The Westin Langkawi’s overall business portfolio in Malaysia, especially since it has been established as a premier wedding destination in Langkawi.

“While we cannot disclose specific revenue details, we anticipate a 300% increase in wedding revenue in 2025 compared to 2024,” Kritzinger said.

Gadis Event, a boutique wedding and event planning company in Langkawi, agrees that government incentives can significantly boost Malaysia’s luxury wedding market.

Co-founder Richelle Soliano said streamlined visa processes for international guests, venue upgrade subsidies, or eco-friendly wedding tax incentives could attract high-end clients.

“Collaboration between tourism boards, planners, and the hospitality sector can also create targeted campaigns to showcase Malaysia as a premier wedding destination.

“Policies supporting infrastructure development such as improving connectivity to remote resort locations would also enhance the appeal.

“By aligning tourism and wedding industry goals, Malaysia can position itself as a leader in the Asia-Pacific luxury wedding market,” she said.

Gadis Events observes that couples in 2025 are embracing intimate and meaningful wedding ceremonies and frequently emphasise sustainability.

Co-founder Jules Tang said the demand for eco-friendly decor, digital invitations, and locally sourced menus is on the rise.

“Resort weddings are also gaining traction, with couples seeking luxurious, private venues for multi-day celebrations.

“Scenic settings like beachfront or hill resorts provide stunning backdrops for both ceremonies and photography,” she said.

She added Malaysia is uniquely positioned as a wedding destination due to its affordability, natural beauty, and cultural diversity.

“Our strategy involves working with tourism boards to highlight iconic venues like Langkawi beaches, Cameron Highlands resorts, and historic sites in Penang, and showcasing Malaysia’s fusion of luxury and culture helps position it as a top choice for couples seeking an exotic yet accessible wedding destination,” Tang said.

Gadis Event also views the rising costs for luxury weddings present challenges but also opportunities for innovation.

Tang said the company has introduced flexible, tiered packages to suit various budgets while maintaining quality.

“Strong vendor partnerships help us negotiate better rates without compromising service.

“For cost-conscious clients, we offer options like digital invitations or off-peak date planning, ensuring their wedding dreams remain within reach,” said Tang.

She said multi-day weddings are becoming more common, particularly for culturally rich celebrations like Indian or Chinese weddings, that require meticulous planning and resource allocation.