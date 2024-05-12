Corporate capex up 15% this year, reflects increased investor confidence: MARC Ratings CEO

PETALING JAYA: Corporate capital expenditure (capex) in Malaysia is experiencing 15.3% growth in 2024, signalling increased confidence from both domestic and international investors, said MARC Ratings Bhd CEO Rajan Paramesran (pic).

He said the increase highlights the nation’s robust economic policies and ongoing initiatives to attract high-value investments across diverse sectors.

“Malaysia remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for business growth. This increase reflects investor trust in our long-term economic potential,” Rajan said at the MARC360 Overview webinar today.

That aligns with Malaysia’s broader strategy to strengthen its standing as a key investment destination in the region, it added.

Rajan said growth in investments is underpinned by strategic collaborations between the public and private sectors.

“These partnerships are driving significant advancements in areas such as green technology, manufacturing and digital transformation. We are seeing an increasing trend of investments focused on sustainability and innovation, which aligns with our vision for Malaysia’s economic future.”

Rajan remarked that the government is prioritising support for small and medium enterprises, a critical pillar of the Malaysian economy. “SMEs are integral to our growth story, and ensuring their success remains a top priority. This growth in capital expenditure also reflects efforts to provide them with enhanced opportunities.”

He said foreign direct investment, too, is playing a pivotal role in this surge, with Malaysia’s ability to attract large multinational corporations bolstering its position in the global market. “We are focused on maintaining strong ties with international investors and ensuring Malaysia remains a competitive and attractive destination.”

Rajan said that in tandem with investment growth, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes. “By reducing bureaucratic barriers and investing in infrastructure, we aim to create an ecosystem where businesses can thrive.”

Despite global uncertainties, Rajan said, Malaysia’s strategic approach to economic management appears to be yielding results. “The resilience of our economy is a testament to the policies and reforms we have implemented over the years,” he remarked.

The 15.3% surge in corporate capex underscores the nation’s economic resilience and its readiness to embrace new opportunities, Rajan said. “With investments set to shape the future of Malaysia’s economy, stakeholders will be optimistic about continued growth in the coming years.”