Cult Creative co-founders on mission to drive growth of creative economy

PETALING JAYA: Driving the growth of Malaysia’s creative economy is the core mission, said Cult Creative co-founders Shermaine Wong and Lina Esa, as they unveiled their plans to boost the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Cult Creative, a digital platform focused on making creator marketing accessible to businesses and creators, is set to push the boundaries of innovation through strategic expansions and artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

“We believe there is immense untapped potential in Malaysia’s creative industries, and our goal is to push that contribution from 2% to 6% over the next few years.

“By expanding our reach and empowering more creators, we are not only creating jobs but also attracting international brands to tap into the unique creative talent in this region,” they told SunBiz in an exclusive interview.

They said this ambitious target reflects Cult Creative’s confidence in the sector’s ability to drive economic growth through creative talent, innovation and digital transformation

With the creative economy contributing an increasing share to the nation’s GDP, they said, Cult Creative is confident that its efforts will lead to even greater growth. “We are already seeing a tangible impact from the work we have done with creators, and we are just getting started,” they said.

The company’s regional expansion plans include entering markets such as Singapore, further positioning Malaysia as a leading hub for creative talent. “Our goal is to help Malaysia lead the charge in Southeast Asia’s creative economy, which is already growing at an impressive rate,” they noted.

To support its expansion, Wong and Lina said, Cult Creative recently raised RM500,000 in seed funding and has received multiple government grants from Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, aimed at bolstering the country’s digital and creative sectors.

“We became profitable through the funding, and our revenue is on track to grow five times, from RM360,000 last year to RM1.8 million this year. These funds will be used to enhance the platform’s capabilities, focusing on talent development, creator education, and AI-driven tools,” they said.

Wong and Lina view the investment as a win for both creators and the economy.

“The more we can empower local talent, the more we can drive economic growth. “Our platform has already made significant strides in connecting brands with creators, and with AI, we will take these collaborations to new heights.”

They said the platform’s AI-powered features will offer creators new ways to enhance content production and streamline their workflows.

“With AI, creators can optimise their content strategies, automate tasks, and improve the quality of brand partnerships. This not only helps creators scale their businesses but also attracts higher-paying international brand deals,” they remarked.

Wong and Lina noted that in addition to supporting creators, Cult Creative is ramping up efforts to educate the next generation of creative professionals through its Creators Academy.

“Our Creators Academy is all about equipping creators with the skills they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape. By investing in education, we’re setting the foundation for a sustainable creative economy,” they said.

Looking ahead, they highlighted that Cult Creative’s integration of AI tools and regional growth plans could not only enhance the creator economy but also help Malaysia become a creative powerhouse on the global stage.

“Our vision is to make Malaysia synonymous with world-class creative talent. By continuing to innovate and expand, we can make that vision a reality,” said Wong and Lina.