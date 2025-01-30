DagangHalal, OnePip in tie-up to provide international payment solutions to halal industry

PETALING JAYA: DagangHalal.com, the world’s largest halal-verified business-to-business e-marketplace, has formed a strategic partnership with OnePip, a global remittance solutions provider.

The collaboration will provide secure and cost-effective international payment solutions tailored to the needs of the halal trade ecosystem.

DagangHalal CEO Sam Hwang said the partnership is a significant step towards breaking down barriers to international trade for halal businesses. “By integrating OnePip’s payment solutions, we are providing our members with the tools they need to expand their reach and compete on a global scale,” he explained.

The partnership also aligns with DagangHalal’s mission to enhance cross-border commerce and create opportunities for its members in the expanding global halal market, projected to reach US$3.27 trillion (RM14.37 trillion) by 2028.

Through the collaboration, DagangHalal members gain access to competitive exchange rates, whereby preferential corporate rates reduce the cost of cross-border transactions.

A streamlined system for making international payments and receiving inward remittances with ease and efficiency, and OnePip’s extensive network ensures reliable financial solutions, enabling businesses to thrive in international markets.

The announcement of the collaboration comes as Malaysia strengthens its position as a global halal hub, supported by government initiatives such as Budget 2025’s RM600 million allocation for halal certification funding and the streamlining of halal certification processes.

DagangHalal continues to align itself with these efforts by enhancing the halal ecosystem for its members.

OnePip CEO Lee En Hui said, “Our collaboration with DagangHalal reflects our shared vision to simplify cross-border financial transactions. With our expertise and DagangHalal’s vast network, we are confident in delivering unparalleled value to Halal businesses worldwide.”

DagangHalal has been instrumental in connecting Malaysian MSMEs with global markets, including Muslim-majority countries and emerging halal markets such as the Middle East and North Africa region.

The partnership with OnePip enhances DagangHalal’s offerings, ensuring its members can efficiently navigate global markets while overcoming payment barriers. Further, this partnership underscores DagangHalal’s commitment to fostering the halal economy’s growth by addressing key global trade challenges.