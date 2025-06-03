DagangHalal strengthens global halal trade at Gulfood 2025

DUBAI: DagangHalal.com, the largest halal-verified B2B e-marketplace, has recently participated in Gulfood 2025, the world’s most influential annual food and beverage trade event.

DagangHalal’s participation at Gulfood 2025 was a strategic move to expand its global reach and strengthen Malaysia’s presence in the global Halal economy.

The company showcased an extensive range of halal-certified products, highlighting its role as a vital link between Malaysian MSMEs and global markets.

In a statement, the company said DagangHalal is committed to driving the global halal trade forward by providing MSMEs and manufacturers with seamless market access.

“By leveraging our digital platform and strategic industry collaborations, we are empowering businesses to connect with high-demand markets such as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“Gulfood 2025 has been an incredible opportunity to strengthen our global presence and facilitate direct connections between buyers and suppliers,” it said.

Held from February 17 to 21, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition featured over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries, welcoming more than 59,000 industry professionals.

In line with DagangHalal’s vision to support Malaysian MSMEs, the company also offers an innovative Halal Internal Audit System (HIAS).

This digital solution is designed to simplify and streamline the halal compliance process for businesses, ensuring transparency and maintaining the integrity of halal certifications—a vital requirement for entering lucrative markets such as the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The event aligned with Malaysia’s Budget 2025, which has placed significant emphasis on the halal sector, including RM600 million in funding to support SMEs in obtaining halal certification and RM1 billion in financing guarantees for Halal trade expansion.

Dubai, strategically positioned as the gateway to the Mena region, is home to over 500 million consumers with a combined GDP exceeding US$4 trillion.

The UAE has emerged as a global halal trade hub, making Gulfood 2025 a crucial platform for businesses aiming to expand internationally.

DagangHalal’s participation in Gulfood 2025 also aligns with the eTrade Programme 2.0 by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

The eTrade Programme 2.0 offers financial incentives of up to RM25,000 to help Malaysian SMEs participate in cross-border eCommerce platforms.

The programme includes RM5,000 for onboarding eCommerce platforms like DagangHalal.com and RM20,000 for digital marketing, eCommerce training, and online export promotions.

With the global halal food and beverage market projected to reach US$3.27 trillion by 2028, DagangHalal is committed to empowering businesses through digitalisation, strategic market access, and financial innovation.