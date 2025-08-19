MyJalan app resolves 95% of road damage complaints for Works Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry has successfully resolved 11,860 road damage complaints received through the MyJalan application, representing 95.19% of the total 12,459 reports submitted.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed that 599 complaints, accounting for 4.81% of the total, remain under investigation or pending action.

Since the application’s launch in August 2023, a total of 54,330 users have registered and submitted 40,938 complaints through the platform.

The ministry redirected 28,479 cases to relevant agencies under the No Wrong Door policy, as these involved roads outside its jurisdiction.

These redirected complaints encompass municipal, village, agricultural, state and private roads managed by various authorities including local councils and other ministries.

Regarding highway infrastructure, Nanta reported that traffic on the East-West Highway remains manageable according to 2024 census data.

A rehabilitation project worth 100 million ringgit is currently underway to upgrade road surfaces, lighting and structural components along this route.

This comprehensive project includes preliminary studies, land surveys and maintenance of streetlights and traffic signals.

The Malaysian Highway Authority has implemented Building Information Modelling across all stages of highway projects in alignment with the government’s digital transformation agenda.

This technology adoption spans planning, construction, operations and upgrades as outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan and National Construction Policy 2030.

Key projects piloting the BIM policy include the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway widening and Kajang SILK Highway expansion initiatives.

Training programmes for BIM managers, coordinators and modellers have been initiated to support this technological transition.

The authority is developing BIM Infra Guidelines in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Board and academic institutions.

Upcoming projects incorporating this technology include the West Ipoh Span Expressway and Phase 3 of the SILK Highway widening project. – Bernama