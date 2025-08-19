Kenya’s EACC seeks collaboration with MACC on anti-corruption efforts

PUTRAJAYA: Kenya’s anti-corruption body, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), aims to collaborate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in various fields, including the exchange of knowledge and experience.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman said the agency is interested in exchanging knowledge and best practices in anti-corruption strategies, governance and institutional operations.

He said this desire was expressed when receiving a visit from the EACC delegation, led by EACC Commissioner Dr. Cecilia Mutuku, at the MACC headquarters here today.

“It (the visit) also provides an opportunity for the EACC delegation to gain a deep understanding of the MACC’s organisational structure and operational model, as well as the training programmes offered by the MACC’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA),“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi said the MACC can also strengthen cooperation besides exploring the potential for future strategic ties between EACC and MACC in efforts to combat corruption.

The delegation’s visit included experience-sharing sessions, facility tours, visits to MACA and the Kuala Lumpur MACC office, and discussions on prevention and professional development.

Overall, this visit aims to enhance institutional capacity and strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Kenya in anti-corruption initiatives,“ he added.

Also present were the MACC Policy, Planning and Research Division director Rasidah Abdul Karim, EACC Legal Services Directorate director David K.Too, and several members of the EACC’s senior management. – Bernama