DagangHalal to help Japanese halal businesses widen reach in international markets

PETALING JAYA: DagangHalal.com, the world’s largest halal business-to-business e-marketplace, will support Japanese halal-certified companies through an initiative with the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) in Kuala Lumpur to boost the presence of Japanese halal-certified products in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia.

DagangHalal will host the Japan Pavilion on its dedicated platform, enabling Japanese halal-certified manufacturers to directly showcase their products to verified buyers across more than 90 countries.

This initiative marks the first-ever national halal pavilion from Japan hosted on DagangHalal.com, highlighting the platform’s robust global reach and strategic role in facilitating international halal trade.

“This project with Jetro reinforces DagangHalal’s commitment to connecting quality halal suppliers with global markets.

“We are honoured to support Japanese businesses in expanding their footprint within the rapidly growing halal consumer segment. Through our digital platform, we aim to provide seamless access, targeted exposure, and meaningful business connections for Japanese halal-certified products,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Jetro’s initiatives focus strategically on Malaysia’s halal market, recognising its significance as a gateway to Southeast Asia’s 280 million-strong Muslim consumer base, which is projected to grow to about 310 million by 2050.

Malaysia has around 21.6 million Muslims, making it an ideal market for halal-certified Japanese products.

The dedicated Japan Halal Export Pavilion aligns seamlessly with DagangHalal’s mission to simplify international trade for halal-certified products through digital solutions and compliance management.

DagangHalal’s Halal Internal Assurance System, a cutting-edge digital compliance platform, complements Jetro’s strategy by providing essential tools that streamline certification processes, enhance transparency, and facilitate swift market entry.

In addition to the digital presence, DagangHalal also supports Jetro’s efforts at major physical trade shows, including Food & Hospitality Malaysia 2025, scheduled for Sept 23–26.

During the event, the curated Japan Street Halal Catalogue, developed by Jetro, will be leveraged to enhance in-person business meetings, connecting Japanese suppliers directly with Southeast Asian halal-focused buyers.

“We view our project with Jetro as a step towards strengthening halal trade relations between Japan and Southeast Asia. This partnership creates substantial opportunities for Japanese companies, ensuring their innovative and high-quality halal products are effectively showcased and successfully enter the regional markets,“ the spokesperson said.