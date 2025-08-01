DagangHalal welcomes Malaysia’s halal initiative under the 13th Malaysia plan

KUALA LUMPUR: DagangHalal.com, the world’s largest halal-verified B2B e-marketplace, warmly welcomes the announcement under the 13th Malaysia Plan, which outlines national targets to increase Malaysia’s halal exports to RM80 billion and increase the sector’s GDP contribution to 11% by 2030.

The establishment of a dedicated Halal Commission and the development of Halal Industrial Parks in Melaka, Perak and Kelantan demonstrate a strategic and proactive approach to reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a leading global halal hub.

In a statement, the company said, “DagangHalal sees its role and mission as supporting Malaysia’s Halal initiative by enhancing our digital solutions, particularly the Halal Internal Assurance System (HIAS), to help businesses efficiently achieve compliance and become export-ready.”

DagangHalal is committed to actively supporting this strategic vision by connecting local halal-certified MSMEs and manufacturers to international buyers through its expansive digital marketplace.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT, DagangHalal’s HIAS platform simplifies the complex halal compliance process, ensuring businesses are positioned to capitalise on these expanded export opportunities.

“We see this government initiative as a crucial step toward driving sustainable growth in Malaysia’s halal industry,” the company added.

“DagangHalal is uniquely positioned to partner with stakeholders, facilitating the growth and competitiveness of Malaysian halal products globally.”

As Malaysia advances its halal agenda, DagangHalal remains dedicated to working closely with government bodies, industry partners and businesses to elevate Malaysia’s role as a global halal industry leader, reinforcing the country’s economic growth and prosperity.