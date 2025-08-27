DE-CIX earns Google Gold VPP status

KUALA LUMPUR: DE-CIX, an internet exchange (IX) operator, announced yesterday that it has been recognised as a Google Gold Verified Peering Provider (VPP), becoming one of the first IX operators worldwide to achieve Gold Status.

The Google VPP Programme identifies and endorses ISPs and IXs that provide diverse and highly available connectivity to Google’s global network. For Google customers in Malaysia, whether a small business, a large enterprise or somewhere in between, choosing a VPP helps to ensure that their connection to Google is as available as possible.

To enable other networks to continue peering with Google, DE-CIX – as a VPP – is making Google prefixes consumable at its IXs through its peering service. The service is already live at the DE-CIX locations in the US, India, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkiye and the Nordic region, and the operator is currently rolling out the service to its other IX locations globally.

DE-CIX customers currently maintain thousands of peering sessions with Google globally, many across multiple DE-CIX locations.

Peering with Google via DE-CIX ensures seamless, high-capacity access to all Google’s services, reducing latency and bypassing congestion in the public Internet. The service is being rolled-out location by location where both DE-CIX and Google have a point of presence and will be available to all connected customers in those locations.​ The service will be implemented in Kuala Lumpur in the coming months.

Smaller ISPs and network operators in Malaysia that are unable to fulfil Google’s more stringent peering requirements can thus depend on DE-CIX’s expertise and resources to ensure ongoing connectivity to Google services, resources, and workloads in Google Cloud.

Networks can use DE-CIX’s simplified Layer-3 connectivity to ensure uninterrupted access to Google services.

DE-CIX’s offer of enterprise-grade connectivity to Google means that wholesale networks can use DE-CIX’s VPP status to provide continued access to Google’s services for their customers. It also means that enterprises that access Google Workspace or consume Secure Access Service Edge or other internet-facing applications hosted on Google Cloud can gain direct access to reliable and dedicated connectivity to support their business operations through the IX operator.

“We are delighted to have been able to work with Google on the implementation of the VPP solution for IXs and to be one of the first IX providers globally to achieve Gold status as a Google VPP,” said DE-CIX CTO Dr Thomas King.

At DE-CIX, he added they are always seeking ways to simplify interconnection services for their customers and push the evolution of peering for the benefit of all network operators.

“As network technologies evolve and network operators adapt their policies, it is essential for companies like DE-CIX to find solutions to keep the world fully interconnected,” he said.

Today, DE-CIX offers its peering, cloud connectivity, and other enterprise-grade interconnection services in 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia.

DE-CIX is accessible from data centres in over 600 cities worldwide and interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), internet service providers (ISP), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries. DE-CIX Frankfurt, with a data volume of close to 45 exabytes per year (as of 2024) and nearly 1,100 connected networks, is one of the largest internet exchanges in the world.