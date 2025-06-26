DHL and Mida to elevate Malaysia’s logistics and supply chain ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: DHL has reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) through the signing of a new nemorandum of understanding (MOU).

Under this renewed collaboration, all four DHL business divisions operating in Malaysia – DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL eCommerce – will work closely with Mida to strengthen the logistics and supply chain ecosystem, supporting Malaysia’s position as a leading hub for foreign investment, Mida said in a statement.

The announcement builds on a successful collaboration since 2023, where joint efforts with Mida’s global and local offices have yielded significant investment outcomes. These span across key priority sectors – including electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical, digital economy, aerospace, and chemicals – diversified across eight states: Kedah, Penang, Perak, Johor, Malacca, Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor.

Mida CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid remarked, “Malaysia’s logistics sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a powerhouse of innovation and technological advancement. We’re witnessing developments in digital technology and smart automation, from AI-powered route optimisation and real-time tracking to advanced warehouse robotics and autonomous delivery systems.

“Through Mida’s proactive assistance and facilitation, we’ve created an ecosystem that nurtures these technological advancements and our renewed partnership with DHL represents a strategic alliance that will accelerate Malaysia’s journey towards becoming the region’s premier smart logistics hub.”

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei danaging director Julian Ng said, “As multishoring and multisourcing increase in strategic prevalence, Malaysia is well positioned to capitalise on this momentum due to its regional connectivity and conducive business ecosystem.

“With our extensive network and experience in facilitating cross-border trade, DHL Express is proud to assist Mida in appealing to global investors by enabling seamless market entry and providing end-to-end logistics solutions. Together, we can make effective progress in our shared mission to bolster the country’s competitive and innovative potential.”

DHL remains committed to elevating Malaysia’s profile among multinational corporations seeking to diversify their manufacturing and sourcing operations. With its strong presence in Malaysia and comprehensive end-to-end logistics and supply chain capabilities, DHL is well equipped to support foreign investors in enhancing supply chain resilience by leveraging Malaysia’s strategic location.

Furthermore, DHL is strategically positioned to support Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and its sustainable development targets. – Bernama