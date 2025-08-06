Woman dies after being hit by car in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road shortly after getting off a bus at Kilometre 42, Jalan Sungai Rengit here early this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the 55-year-old woman sustained severe bodily injuries and died at the scene.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when a Perodua Myvi travelling from Sungai Rengit to Kota Tinggi was unable to avoid the victim, who was running across the road after alighting from a bus,” he said in a statement today.

He said the driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama