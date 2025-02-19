DHL Supply Chain opens Penang Logistics Hub 5

BAYAN LEPAS: DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, recently celebrated the opening of its Penang Logistics Hub 5, located within the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone.

This modern 22,000 sqm facility has been purpose-built to support a leading multinational technology firm.

DHL Supply Chain invested €30 million (RM139 million) to construct the warehouse, with an additional €12 million allocated to implement advanced robotic automation systems. The facility features cutting-edge automated systems seamlessly integrated into warehouse operations.

This includes the first global deployment of Automated Case-handling Mobile Robot (ACR) and Goods-to-Person Robotics (GTPR) in DHL Supply Chain, along with Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).

Managing director Mario Lorenz said: “We are proud to be the first within DHL Supply Chain globally to deploy such advanced automation, including the ACR for tote retrieval using the mobile robotics technology. The GTPR system sees mobile robots storing and retrieving bins into a rack storage system. We are also introducing Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to further enhance productivity and efficiency, setting a new benchmark for logistics operations. By combining our expertise with these innovations, we can deliver customised, seamless logistics solutions to our customers. This, in turn, will strengthen business resilience, improve operational efficiency, providing a lasting competitive advantage for our customers.”

The Penang Logistics Hub 5 has been designed in accordance with Malaysia’s recognised green rating system, the Green Building Index, incorporating environmentally sustainable solutions such as rooftop solar panels to meet the renewable energy needs of both the warehouse and office spaces. Additionally, the facility includes rainwater harvesting systems and energy-efficient LED lighting equipped with motion detectors. The use of superflat flooring ensures long-term flexibility for warehouse operations while optimising airspace efficiency.

The launch of Penang Logistics Hub 5 reflects DHL’s commitment to growth, supported by a €131 million investment in Malaysia aimed at increasing capacity and nurturing top talent. This ensures the company is well positioned to support customers’ changing needs and growth objectives.

DHL Supply Chain Malaysia, specialising in semiconductor logistics, offers expert solutions across various sectors including automotive, consumer goods, chemicals, energy, engineering and manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, retail, and technology.