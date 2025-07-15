DXN Holdings landmark agreement paves way for investments, job creation in Kedah

CYBERJAYA: DXN Holdings Bhd, a global manufacturer of health-focused nutraceutical products, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest Kedah Bhd, the state’s principal investment promotion agency, to explore strategic initiatives in agroforestry, aquaculture, and eco-tourism.

The five-year MoU also supports socio-economic and talent development aligned with Kedah’s long-term plans.

The MoU was formalised during an official ceremony attended by the Kedah chief minister Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who emphasised the importance of partnerships between the state and forward-looking companies.

“We welcome collaborations that align with our vision for a smart, competitive, and sustainable Kedah.

“DXN, a homegrown company which began in Kedah and now has a global reach, sets a benchmark for excellence in both governance and growth for companies in Kedah and Malaysia.

“Their continued investment not only strengthens confidence in our state’s economic direction but also contributes to the momentum of our planned economic corridors.

“This is the kind of business leadership that creates real impact for the people of Kedah and can form anchor partners for the Greater Kedah 2050 Vision,“ he said in a statement.

DXN has deep roots in Kedah.

It commenced business in Jitra in 1995 and continues to play a key role in the Company’s global operations, with approximately 90% of its production exported across 54 countries.

The site is supported by a workforce of around 1,825 employees, reflecting the company’s continued investment in local talent while complementing its broader international manufacturing footprint.

DXN’s collaboration with Invest Kedah builds on that legacy to unlock socio-economic potential through entrepreneurship and innovation, while ensuring that local communities benefit from development across sectors.

These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity in Kedah, with a strong emphasis on engaging local talent, contractors, and entrepreneurs.

DXN will also support technology and knowledge transfer to enhance local capabilities.

Under the MoU, DXN and Invest Kedah will explore high-impact opportunities through job creation and economic growth in agroforestry, focusing on the cultivation of high-value crops such as coffee and mushrooms in designated forest reserve areas.

It will also focus on aquaculture and island ventures, whereby the development of sustainable aquaculture systems for

species such as oysters, red snapper, grouper, and coral trout, including those in hatcheries on the island and in coastal zones.

The MoU will also focus on eco-tourism in Langkawi, with wellness-driven tourism offerings aligned with DXN’s global brand and sustainability ethos.

The first project already underway is a fish hatchery on Pulau Tuba, Langkawi, which began operations in March 2024. Spanning 1.02 hectares, the hatchery houses 40 tanks with the capacity to breed up to 480,000 fish, and focuses on red snapper, grouper, milkfish, and coral trout.

The facility is designed to serve both commercial production and marine conservation education.

DXN founder and executive chairman Datuk Lim Siow Jin said Kedah holds tremendous untapped potential for agro-based and tourism development.

“Through this MoU, we can deepen our footprint in the state while delivering inclusive economic benefits. This reflects our philosophy of building a vertically integrated, sustainable business that grows alongside the communities it serves.

“We sincerely thank the Kedah state government for their partnership. The policies of the state as well as federal governments had enabled a company like ours to take root and grow internationally,” he said.

Invest Kedah chief operation officer Noor Ikhsan Abdul Aziz said this public-private initiative is part of the state’s broader effort to modernise Kedah’s economy.

“By empowering companies like DXN, we are enabling the creation of self-sustaining entrepreneurs and strengthening local supply chains.

“This collaboration demonstrates how strategic investment can support social and economic development across the state,” he said.

In Q1 of FY25, Kedah secured RM4.2 billion in investments, with RM3.9 billion in manufacturing.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kedah is driven by Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP), Kulim Industrial Corridor

(KIC), Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone (BKH SBEZ), as well as Kedah Rubber City, Kedah Science & Technology Park (KSTP).

Kedah is also seeing rapid growth in healthcare, driven by increased public funding and private expansion.

Langkawi is positioning itself as a premium wellness destination, integrating rainforest spas, eco-retreats, and holistic healing.

Mainland Kedah is directing investment toward eco and cultural wellness tourism in places like Gunung Jerai, Lembah Bujang and Tasik Pedu.

The partnership also enables DXN to further strengthen its sustainable value chain.

Access to local land for cultivating key ingredients such as cocoa and coffee will reduce reliance on external suppliers, improve cost efficiency, and support quality assurance.

This complements DXN’s current practice of cultivating spirulina and ganoderma for its own use.

As DXN enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on strengthening its global presence while delivering long-term value through a sustainable, integrated value chain and ongoing innovation in health and wellness.

Equally, DXN is committed to uplifting communities by creating inclusive economic opportunities and building local capabilities—reflecting its belief that business success and community well-being are inextricably linked.

With a population of over 2.1 million, Kedah is on track for rapid economic transformation driven by strong industrial FDI, advanced logistics, and high-tech manufacturing.

With annual FDI inflows projected at RM40–50 billion and real GDP growth forecast at 5–7% annually, Kedah is poised to become a top-tier investment destination and economic hub in northern Malaysia through major plans like Greater Kedah 2050 and Pelan Kedah 2035.