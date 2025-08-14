Eatery staff in Ampang allegedly trimmed nails near food

HYGIENE and cleanliness in any eatery is crucial to avoid contamination that could lead to unnecessary health issues in customers.

In a Threads post, a Malaysian customer was recently horrified to find a worker at a well-known wrap stall in Ampang trimming her nails near what appeared to be the food preparation area, according to the image attached to the post.

“The staff was trimming her nails while my food was being prepared,” the post alleged.

Upon confronting the worker, she allegedly claimed that her boss also trims their nails at the same spot.

The customer ended up discarding the allegedly contaminated wrap into the bin and did not ask for a refund, as she felt infuriated by the situation altogether.

Furthermore, the customer asked the worker whether she was allowed to trim her nails on the premises, so close to the food, to which the staff member simply replied that she was not sure.

Since the incident, the customer has reached out to the eatery via its social media page regarding the staff member’s actions.

The incident has raised serious hygiene concerns, with netizens calling for stricter enforcement of food safety practices in eateries.

“This is such a turn-off. It doesn’t matter whether this was done in a shop or at home — it’s disgusting,” one user said.

“How gross. I always make sure I wash my hands after trimming my fingernails, as there’s usually dirt stuck under them. The most important thing is to never trim your nails anywhere near the dining area,” another noted.

“The staff probably hasn’t attended any food handling courses. Before starting work, she should ensure her nails are short and clean,” another remarked.