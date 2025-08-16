Guardiola aims to keep Savinho amid Tottenham interest

PEP GUARDIOLA has expressed his desire to keep Manchester City winger Savinho at the club for “many years.” The City manager acknowledged Tottenham’s interest in the Brazilian following Son Heung-min’s exit and James Maddison’s injury.

Guardiola confirmed neither Savinho nor goalkeeper Ederson has requested a transfer. “If they want to leave, they will come to me,“ he stated during Friday’s press conference.

Savinho featured in 48 matches last season but faced criticism for inconsistent finishing. Guardiola praised his potential but refused to guarantee his stay beyond the transfer window.

“I don’t know. Tottenham or any other club should call the club,“ Guardiola said. He emphasised Savinho’s importance while admitting player wishes ultimately decide transfers.

The 21-year-old is currently injured and will miss the season opener against Wolves. Guardiola expects midfielder Rodri to travel despite recent fitness concerns.

Rodri’s knee issues have raised questions over his long-term durability. Guardiola stressed the need for caution, saying, “He needs to play minutes in training sessions.”

City recently sold Jack Grealish to Everton, with James McAtee also nearing a move to Nottingham Forest. Guardiola cited squad balance as the reason, stating, “I have too many players.”

Ederson has been linked with Galatasaray after City re-signed James Trafford. Guardiola reiterated his policy of not blocking departures if players seek new challenges.

The transfer window closes in September, leaving uncertainty over Savinho’s future. Guardiola remains hopeful but pragmatic about potential exits. - AFP