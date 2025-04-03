EcoWorld sells land at Eco Business Park II in Senai to Chinese company for RM119 million

PETALING JAYA: Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld Malaysia) today entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Deye New Energy Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to sell 32.9 acres of industrial land for RM119 million.

The land is located at Eco Business Park II (EBP II) in Senai, Iskandar Malaysia.

Deye is part of Ningbo Deye Technology Co, a Chinese producer of power inverters, that has plans to invest up to US$150 million (RM668 million) in a new manufacturing base for solar equipment in Malaysia. Ningbo Deye is one of the China’s high-tech enterprises and a major player in the global solar inverter market. It is dedicated to providing complete photovoltaic power system solutions, including residential and commercial power plant solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Deye to EBP II. The signing today demonstrates the continued appeal of our Eco Business Parks to Chinese industrialists, particularly those in new economy, high-tech and high-growth sectors. As a leading manufacturer of comprehensive solar photovoltaic systems, Deye’s presence here perfectly aligns with our aims to work with companies that make a positive contribution to lowering our collective carbon footprint,” said EcoWorld Malaysia deputy CEO Liew Tian Xiong.

He added that Deye’s decision to make such a sizeable investment in Iskandar Malaysia also speaks volumes of the state’s success in attracting high value added, technologically advanced manufacturers to build up the country’s green supply chain.

Deye solar inverters are known for their high efficiency, ensuring that solar energy is converted effectively, reducing energy wastage. Accordingly, it can play an important role in supporting the country’s efforts to transition to more sustainable, cost-effective and energy efficient solutions that benefit the environment as well as the economy as a whole. Deye can boost Malaysia’s renewable energy profile by manufacturing solar inverters and energy storage systems at its new EBP II facilities to serve Southeast Asia. As demand for solar systems increase not just in Malaysia but also the region, Deye’s investment will help boost the local solar industry, creating jobs in the manufacture of ancillary parts and equipment, installation, maintenance and other related sectors.