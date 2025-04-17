ECRL hits 81% progress on Kota Bharu–Selangor line

PASIR PUTEH: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is now on track for completion by December 2026, with the entire alignment from Kota Bharu to Selangor recording a work progress of 81.07% as of last month.

The work progress of the project is 90% in Terengganu and 86% in Pahang.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said the Kelantan government played an important role in ensuring the smooth implementation of the project, especially in resolving issues related to land acquisition.

“The work progress of the 43km alignment in Kelantan has achieved 88.86%, contributing significantly to the progress of the overall project. The testing and commissioning process is expected to begin in June 2026.

“Track laying works have also shown positive developments, with significant progress achieved in Kelantan, Terengganu and parts of Pahang involving the 400km alignment from Tunjong, Kota Bharu, to Maran in Pahang,“ he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the progress of the project at the Pasir Puteh ECRL station site yesterday.

Darwis said the construction of two ECRL stations in Kelantan namely in Tunjong and Pasir Puteh also recorded encouraging progress, reaching 69 and 68% respectively.

Work on both stations is expected to be completed by May next year.

According to him, most of the issues raised by residents including flash floods in Pasir Puteh, have been addressed through engagement sessions with the Land and District Office, local authorities and the state government since last year.

“We are committed to resolving every issue to ensure that this project benefits the people and can be completed on schedule,” he said.

The 665km ECRL project crosses the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang before connecting Selangor on the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

The Kota Bharu–Gombak ECRL line is slated for completion in December 2026, with operations starting January 2027. – Bernama