Edotco, MDEC, Boost in pact on next-gen digital infrastructure, financing for tower landowners

SHAH ALAM: Telecommunications infrastructure company Edotco Malaysia today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Boost to accelerate the country’s digital economy through next-generation digital infrastructure and financial inclusion initiatives.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo witnessed the signing ceremony between Edotco group CEO Adlan Tajudin with MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz and Boost group CEO Sheyantha Abeykoon.

Gobind said that over the past two years, Malaysia has achieved 5G coverage of more than 80%. Recent statistics showed 5G coverage of 81.8% in populated areas, with 43.6% adoption rate and 14.8 million subscribers.

“Edotco’s role in accelerating Malaysia’s 5G is acknowledged. With an impressive portfolio of over 2,000 telecommunications towers, Edotco has significantly expedited the nation’s 5G rollout by upgrading existing 4G towers to support 5G connectivity.”

Gobind said Edotco’s partnership with Boost will witness the launching of the first-ever “Tower Landowner Credit Access” initiative. This programme offers financial benefits and improves financial literacy for landowners who are often unbanked or underbanked, supporting the government’s goals of digital inclusion and participation in financial services.

Edotco will use MDEC’s digital infrastructure expertise to advance Malaysia Digital (MD) ecosystems, including digital agriculture, cities and tourism.

“This partnership ensures that communities within the MD ecosystem have the infrastructure support needed to drive innovation and growth nationwide. Edotco and MDEC are creating a conducive environment for Malaysia’s digital innovators to thrive, bridging the urban-rural divide and positioning Malaysia as a leader in the digital age,” Gobind said.

Adlan said they are driving Malaysia’s digital transformation with over 24% of the nationwide 5G network infrastructure deployment. “Edotco’s commitment to bridge the digital divide is exemplified through the completion of 235 National Digital Network sites to date, with a 100% rollout in Kedah, Malacca and Negeri Sembilan.”

The partnership with Boost is designed to provide substantial financial benefits and stability to over 2,200 landowners with existing tenancy agreements with Edotco, Adlan said.

“These landowners, the majority of whom are micro, small and medium enterprises and individuals in the lower-income category, are crucial stakeholders in the tower business yet often go unrecognised.

“Boost’s exclusive credit access programme for Edotco’s landowners’ community offers a competitive rate of between 11% and 12%, a 45% savings compared to other financiers, who offer between 18-20% loan interest rates, will promote financial inclusion and improve financial standings,” he added.

Adlan said the partnership with MDEC will showcase future-ready connectivity infrastructure advisory and preferential rates to companies, tech startups, and investors under the MD initiative.