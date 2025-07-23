‘Empower MSMEs in digital commerce’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wawasan Institute for Policy Excellence (Wawasan) is urging a more con-structive and collaborative approach to discussions surrounding Malaysia’s digital commerce landscape.

The association said that at a time when local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) face mounting competition, platforms that actively invest in enabling seller success must be recognised and supported.

Rather than focusing narrowly on pricing debates, Wawasan believes attention should be placed on how digital platforms are empowering Malaysian MSMEs by offering access to training, AI-powered analytics, performance insights, and trusted delivery and transaction systems.

“We need to move away from a binary framing of sellers versus platforms. In reality, both are deeply interconnected, and so are their futures,” Wawasan founding director Tarmizi Anuwar said in a statement.

He said a strong digital economy is only possible when sellers, buyers, and platforms work together to build trust, efficiency and growth.

Wawasan noted that some platforms in Malaysia have made significant investments to strengthen the seller ecosystem.

For instance, widely available seller education programmes such as free online classes and masterclasses on campaign participation, digital marketing, and content creation have helped many small businesses upskill and stay competitive.

Real-time tools that provide data on product performance, buyer demographics, and market trends also help sellers optimise their listings and pricing more effectively.

Additionally, improvements in logistics infrastructure such as same-day or next-day delivery options and self-collection at designated pickup points, have become increasingly common.

These services not only benefit consumers but also directly improve order completion rates and reduce cancellations for sellers.

Many platforms also offer built-in buyer protection and return mechanisms, which reinforce consumer trust and, in turn, drive repeat purchases, ultimately benefiting seller performance.

“These features aren’t just technical upgrades; they’re strategic investments into seller success.

“Every ringgit spent improving logistics or buyer confidence helps sellers secure more loyal customers,” added Tarmizi.

As Malaysia continues to pursue its MyDigital agenda, Wawasan believes that platforms prioritising local MSME development should be part of the national strategy.

These are not just online marketplaces, but digital infrastructure partners that help entrepreneurs grow sustainably.

Wawasan also warned that as international players continue to enter the Southeast Asian market, Malaysian MSMEs will face increasing price pressure.

Undermining the local platforms that support sellers could leave small businesses more vulnerable to undercutting by foreign competitors offering low-cost goods without reinvesting in the local economy.

“We need to recognise that Malaysia’s MSMEs don’t just need a place to sell, they need partners that help them grow, compete and scale.

“When platforms offer the tools, infrastructure, and insights to do this, it benefits not just the seller, but the whole economy,” added Tarmizi.

Wawasan concluded by calling for open dialogue and partnership among the government, platforms, and seller associations to build a resilient, inclusive, and competitive e-commerce landscape.

“The health of our digital economy depends on how well we collaborate. When platforms succeed in lifting sellers, we all win. That’s the spirit Malaysia must move forward with,” Tarmizi said.