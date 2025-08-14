Malaysia approves 34,000 foreign worker quotas for plantation sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Plantation and Commodities Ministry (KPK) has recommended approval for 434 companies to recruit foreign workers, covering more than 34,000 quotas as of July 9.

Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin stated that these special approvals aim to resolve labour shortages and enhance national productivity.

He explained that the government is granting foreign worker quotas on a case-by-case basis to meet industry demands.

Chan provided these details in response to a question from Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) regarding workforce needs in oil palm and rubber plantations.

According to Immigration Department data, there were 258,153 active Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) holders in the sector as of June 30.

Despite this, the industry still faces a shortfall, requiring an additional 30,000 to 40,000 workers due to expired permits and returnees. - Bernama