E&O’s Maris raises the bar in waterfront living

ANDAMAN ISLAND: Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O), Malaysia’s premier lifestyle developer, revealed its latest waterfront residence Maris.

Located within the vibrant Gurney Green district on Andaman Island, Maris epitomises marina-inspired living and will offer residents a unique blend of urban convenience and tranquil seafront elegance.

With a GDV close to RM700 million, Maris is freehold and offers 516 furnished serviced residences within a 49-storey tower.

Homes are designed to cater to diverse lifestyles featuring sizes ranging from 979 sq ft for the two-bedroom units while three-bedroom units range from 1,177 sq ft to 1,356 sq ft.

The furnished nature of the units ensures a hassle-free living experience, making them perfect for young families, retirees, downsizers, and those seeking both a comfortable home and investment opportunity.

Each unit boasts practical layouts, generous natural lighting, and premium finishes, catering to discerning homeowners seeking a dynamic and distinguished lifestyle. Prices are expected to start from RM950,000, ensuring a myriad of options.

The development also features eight waterfront shophouses, seamlessly integrating retail and residential components, allowing residents to enjoy a host of conveniences and social gatherings.

E & O Bhd managing director Kok Tuck Cheong said, “Maris celebrates modern waterfront living, blending luxury, functionality, and sustainability. Its marina-edge concept offers a vibrant yet serene environment, where everyday essentials are just steps away. It’s more than just a home, Maris is an experience, crafted with meticulous attention to detail to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Among the standout features of The Maris are its curated facilities and amenities which include an infinity pool, forest park, pet park, gymnasium, and social spaces to foster community interaction.

Residents will also be able to enjoy picturesque and relaxing sea views from the sky terrace, which offers swinging daybeds and outdoor dining spaces, set against the iconic Gurney Drive and Georgetown skyline.

The launch of Maris also introduces a vibrant waterfront promenade. Lined with cafes, restaurants, and boutique retail outlets, it offers both residents and visitors a variety of lifestyle and leisure experiences.

Located on Andaman Island, a meticulously planned 760-acre township, Maris benefits from the “15-minute city” urbanism concept, which ensures residents have convenient access to shopping, dining, wellness, and recreational spaces within a short walk or bike ride.

The development’s strategic location is further enhanced by its connectivity to Gurney Drive via a dedicated 8-lane bridge. This bridge, set to open later this year, will significantly improve access to Gurney Drive, offering residents seamless travel between the two locations and enhancing the overall connectivity to the city’s core.