Jejantas Tun Teja: Melaka’s latest tourism icon

MELAKA: Melaka’s latest tourism icon, Jejantas Tun Teja, is expected not only to attract more visitors but also to serve as a catalyst for the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in the surrounding area.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof said six kiosks have been set up on the overhead bridge to provide business opportunities for local traders. Additionally, Uptown Tun Teja, housing nearly 150 vendors, has begun its trial operation from Feb 19 to 28.

“This will indirectly stimulate economic activity around Melaka Sentral and Taman Cempaka. Undoubtedly, the Tun Teja overhead bridge, adorned with more than 4,000 LED lights using the latest technology, will attract even more tourists,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officially opening the bridge last night at the Melaka Sentral parking area, in the presence of other state leaders and over 5,000 visitors.

The bridge, upgraded at a cost of nearly RM7.9 million, draws inspiration from the architectural heritage of Melaka’s royal palaces. It has also been rebranded from Jejantas Melaka Sentral to Jejantas Tun Teja in honour of a revered queen from the golden era of the Melaka Sultanate.

Spanning 500 metres, the bridge’s upgrading works began in March 2024. Its main roof features distinctive architectural elements, while its four connecting pathways have been named Langkah Laksmana, Langkah Srikandi, Langkah Bendahara and Langkah Permaisuri.

“The upgrading, undertaken by the Melaka Historic City Council, enhances the value of a longstanding structure in the area.

“Notably, the bridge is equipped with motion sensors that adjust the lighting according to pedestrian movement,“ he added.