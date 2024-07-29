Equinix buys land in Cyberaya for RM23m to expand data centre capacity

PETALING JAYA: Equinix Inc, a US global digital infrastructure company, is investing RM23 million to acquire land from Cyberview Sdn Bhd to expand its data centre capacity in Malaysia.

Following the launches of its International Business Exchange data centres in Cyberjaya and Johor (KL1 and JH1), the additional land will be instrumental in addressing the rising demand for reliable, high-performance data centre services in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

Located in Global Tech Hub of Cyberjaya, Selangor, the newly acquired 14,000 square metre site is less than 1km from KL1. It will serve as a strategic complement to KL1, enabling Equinix to enhance its ecosystem in Malaysia to cater to a wide range of network and cloud service providers, as well as enterprises spanning various industries.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said, “Selangor aims to accelerate the pace of digitising our economy, and data centers are a key component of the digital economy backbone. Equinix’s investment, renowned for its global expertise in building resilient digital infrastructure and fostering a robust network ecosystem, is poised to contribute significantly to the adoption of cloud technology by Malaysian companies.”

Equinix Malaysia managing director Cheam Tat Inn said Malaysia boasts a substantial internet user base, with 96.8% of the population actively engaging in various digital activities such as video streaming, online shopping, online banking and gaming.

Consequently, he added, businesses operating in Malaysia are increasingly seeking secure and scalable data centre services and access to digital ecosystems to meet the demands of this tech-savvy consumer base and Equinix’s unique positioning and competitive edges make it the company of choice.

Cyberview CEO Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad said, “The digital economy contributes 23% to the country’s GDP and with Cyberjaya having the highest concentration of tech companies in Malaysia, the city plays a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy. Last year alone, Cyberjaya saw a rapid increase in data center investment and today, with the land expansion of Equinix, this is a testament to Cyberview’s commitment in fostering innovation and ensuring that Cyberjaya continues to be the preferred investment location for tech companies.”

Equinix’s JH1 offers 500 cabinets and 1,960 square metres of colocation space, while KL1 will provide 900 cabinets and 2,630 square metres of colocation space once fully built. These facilities have already attracted various network, content, fintech, gaming and AI companies to deploy their IT infrastructure.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 56 data centres in key metropolitan areas across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. Its global presence with 260 data centres across 71 metropolitan areas continues to support over 10,000 leading businesses worldwide.