Ewon: Govt to focus on scaling up SMEs into mid-sized enterprises

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is moving from supporting micro-business to scaling up SMEs into mid-sized enterprises this year to create more businesses that can compete globally.

Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the move will be backed by grants, financing and digitalisation programmes.

“This year, the government is focused on scaling up SMEs into mid-sized enterprises, particularly those with the potential for growth. We will support them through existing and new schemes provided by the ministry and its agencies,” he told reporters after officiating the TikTok Shop Live Hub x Tekun Nasional launch today.

Ewon said the goal is to create globally competitive businesses that can contribute more to gross domestic product and job creation.

“We will offer matching grants and financing to help businesses automate operations, acquire new machinery, digitise processes, and comply with international standards, such as adapting to ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles, so that their products and services can compete globally.”

He expressed hope that Malaysia will see a rise in mid-sized enterprises in the coming years.

“We are currently finalising plans to launch four more hubs and aim to roll them out this year. There is strong demand for expansion, and the ministry, through Tekun Nasional, will continue discussions.”

Ewon said the ministry operates its own online sales platform, MyMall, to provide entrepreneurs with more digital sales channels. “The more digital platforms our entrepreneurs can leverage, the better.”

The second TikTok Shop Live Hub was launched at the Tekun Nasional headquarters. The initiative is a collaboration between TikTok Shop and Tekun Nasional aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs through an e-commerce ecosystem. The launch was a step forward in helping local SMEs expand into larger markets by leveraging digital marketing.

As part of its long-term commitment, TikTok Shop has announced an investment of nearly RM3 million to develop and operate TikTok Shop Live Hubs across Malaysia. This commitment is realised with the opening of the first hub in Kuala Lumpur to provide digital platform access to entrepreneurs.

Ewon commented that the initiative is a step in driving the development of Malaysia’s e-commerce ecosystem, particularly in Kuala Lumpur. “The TikTok Shop Live Hub will be a catalyst for local digital business growth, creating more opportunities for SMEs and providing an innovative space for local content creators.”

Since 2024, he said, TikTok Shop has partnered with Tekun Nasional to train over 100 sellers in Selangor, helping them generate more than RM2.3 million in sales and achieve a 300% increase in orders.

“I have been informed that this partnership aims to establish 12 Live Hub Studios in six states – Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, Kelantan and Sarawak.”

TikTok Shop Malaysia strategic partnerships director Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said that beyond its financial solutions partnership with Tekun Nasional, the TikTok Shop Live Hub will also help bridge the digital participation gap for local entrepreneurs, enabling them to build brands and communities.

“We aim to drive inclusive digital economic growth, create new job opportunities, and open alternative income streams for Malaysians, particularly SMEs,” she added