KUALA LUMPUR: Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (FBG), a turnkey contractor and property developer, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, FBG Builder Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Fajarbaru Builder Sdn Bhd), has received a letter of award from Petaling Garden Sdn Bhd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SP Setia Berhad, for the proposed construction and completion of the road, drainage and reinforced concrete slab crossing for Setia Alaman Industrial Park located in Klang, Selangor.

This RM63.7 million infrastructure contract is targeted to be completed within a period of 9 months.

With the award of this contract, FBG’s order book now stands at RM1.14 billion, providing the Group with earnings visibility through to 2027.

FBG in a statement today said that this achievement underscores the Group’s consistent ability to secure a steady pipeline of projects, ensuring sustained earnings growth while reinforcing its position as a longstanding and trusted construction player known for delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions.

FBG Group executive chairman Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy remarked, “FBG’s longstanding history and roots in the construction sector have provided us with an invaluable understanding of the intricacies and demands of our industry. That said, we are pleased to have secured yet another contract and we are glad to work alongside our partners which have been the cornerstone of our success thus far. This extensive experience, coupled with our steadfast dedication to quality, forms the bedrock of our continuous growth and expansion. Given the exciting trajectory that FBG is venturing into, we believe we are amidst exciting times and our focus remains firmly on the future as we leverage on our established expertise to embrace new challenges, forge new strategic partnerships and drive continuous innovation in the coming years ahead.”