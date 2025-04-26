BAGAN DATUK: The National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council has channelled RM1 million to Universiti Selangor (Unisel) to implement TVET-related courses aligned with current market demands.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the TVET courses offered at the university also promise attractive starting salaries, contributing to an improved standard of living for TVET graduates.

“Although the government has set the minimum wage at RM1,700, insya-Allah, TVET graduates, especially those from Unisel, will be able to earn a minimum salary of RM3,000, provided their courses align with current market demands,” he said.

“As chairman of the National TVET Council, I am confident that the six institutions under the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) will continue to collaborate with industry players, to ensure that the courses offered are closely aligned with market demands,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Bagan Datuk Raya Carnival, held in conjunction with the Unisel Malaysia MADANI Tour, organised in collaboration with the Bagan Datuk parliamentary office at the Bagan Datuk Waterfront, here, today.

Also present were Unisel’s vice president and deputy vice chancellor (Student Development and Community Engagement), Associate Professor Dr Hamdan Mohd Salleh.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, officiated the Rural Transformation Initiative (INTRADE) Submodule, involving 119 Administrative and Diplomatic Officer (PTD) cadets, at the Dewan Armada Utama, Politeknik Bagan Datuk.

The programme is one of the initiatives under the Postgraduate Diploma in Public Management (DPA) programme, organised by the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) for the 2024/2025 session.

According to the Public Service Department, the programme reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to empowering the people, through rural development initiatives rooted in the values of well-being, with a focus on balancing physical and social development.