Unfit for TV

Netflix docuseries exposes humiliation, abuse suffered by The Biggest Loser contestants

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series. – PICS FROM NETFLIX

LOSING weight is never an easy journey. It requires emotional, physical and mental discipline to realise one’s fitness aspiration. A support system, therefore, is critical for a successful and sustainable weight loss journey. But are “tough love” tactics such as insults and humiliation necessary? Do they guarantee the same success as emotionally affirmative methods? Netflix uncovers this by revisiting the popular reality competition show The Biggest Loser in its Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser documentary. In the three-part documentary, the streaming platform gains insights from former contestants, cast and crew about their experiences on the set of the former hit reality show.

Medically not advised For the uninitiated, The Biggest Loser centred around overweight contestants who were determined to lose weight on live television. The contestant who loses the most is crowned the “biggest loser” and walks home with a cash prize. But despite the show’s emphasis on weight loss, The Biggest Loser was never a platform for individuals looking to shed some weight. Instead, it was merely created for entertainment purposes at the expense of its contestants, as highlighted by the documentary. “There is not any way that an entertaining show and a health show can 100% exist together. One of them is always going to take the lead. In the case of The Biggest Loser, I feel like the entertainment value of the show far outran the health aspects of the show,” said Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser director Skye Borgman. Confessions from former contestants back Borgman’s claims. Many revealed that they were subjected to various harmful practices to speed up their weight loss journey. From under-eating to eight-hour workouts, contestants were intensely pushed for the show’s success. The worst part of it all? The extreme measures worked against them as many regained their weight over the years. Fourteen of the contestants claimed their metabolism was wrecked by the harmful practices on the show.

Humiliation is not it The documentary also brought forth the emotional turmoil the former contestants underwent. Aside from the harmful health practices, the documentary showcased how poorly the contestants were treated by the coaches and crew. In the name of tough love, trainers Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper constantly yelled and insulted contestants while they were exercising. Harper, who participated in the documentary, admitted the harsh treatment was for entertainment purposes. “What is more important for weight loss? We all know it is diet, but that becomes boring television. You know what is not boring television? To see us in a gym yelling and screaming. That is inspirational. That is good TV.” Contestant Joelle Gwynn felt otherwise. Harper’s constant insults and yelling caused her to lose both her spot on The Biggest Loser and her friendship with former team partner Carla Triplett. The mistreatment also came from producers, who degraded contestants on screen. When contestants fell, the producers made sure to “shake” the camera to make it seem their fall caused an earthquake. With the terrible treatment, why did the contestants then stay? While the money seemed exciting, many contestants were actually there for emotional and personal reasons. From wanting to regain control of their marriage to beating certain illnesses, many deemed the show to be their only salvation. What seemed comedic back then now seems inhumane with these revelations.