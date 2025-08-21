Fiamma resilient amid challenges, eyes long-term growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Fiamma Holdings Bhd posted a profit before tax (PBT) of RM57.94 million for the first half of FY25 ended June 30, 2025, a 176% increase compared to RM21.01 million in the same period last year.

Net profit surged more than fourfold to RM50.14 million from RM12.52 million a year earlier.

The strong earnings were supported by stable performance in its core businesses, complemented by corporate exercises and contributions from associates.

Group revenue stood at RM181.36 million, compared to RM186.03 million in the same period last year.

The trading and services segment remained the main contributor, accounting for 85.1% of total revenue, with PBT rising to RM21.35 million from RM19.75 million previously.

The property development segment contributed 13.6% of total revenue, generating RM24.58 million.

Although still in loss, the segment reduced its loss before tax to RM4.13 million from RM5.47 million a year earlier.

Fiamma also recorded strong contributions from its associate-led projects, Dawn Residence and Aricia Residence, which achieved take-up rates of approximately 85% and 35% respectively within one year of their launch.

Both projects are scheduled for completion in late 2028, and the group expects its share of results from associates to further support earnings growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the results, group CEO Jimmy Tan Chee Wee said, “The solid improvement in profitability demonstrates the resilience of our core businesses in trading, services and property development, while contributions from our associates have further strengthened our earnings base.

“Looking ahead, while external challenges such as rising operating costs, SST expansion and global trade uncertainties may weigh on consumer sentiment, we remain confident in our ability to adapt.

“Our diversified business model, combining home appliances, healthcare and property development, positions us to capture growth opportunities while mitigating risks,” he said.

The group will continue to expand its consumer electronics portfolio with new product categories in home appliances and a nationwide rollout of its air conditioning range.

It will also focus on energy-efficient kitchen, laundry and cleaning solutions, while strengthening its healthcare segment through both institutional and consumer channels.

To enhance efficiency, ERP upgrades are being implemented, alongside efforts to build stronger brands and widen distribution networks.

These initiatives, Tan added, provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Despite a challenging operating environment, Fiamma remains optimistic about sustaining growth and delivering long-term value to shareholders.