KUALA LUMPUR: The Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM) hosted its flagship Annual Financial Planning Symposium 2025 today themed ‘Shaping Financial Foundations, Securing Wealth for Tomorrow’.

Coinciding with FPAM’s 25th anniversary celebration, the symposium brought together industry leaders, professionals and thought leaders to discuss current trends and innovations in financial planning.

“This year marks a significant milestone in FPAM’s journey. For 25 years, we have served as Malaysia’s premier body for financial planning professionals, upholding the highest standards of expertise, ethics and service,” said FPAM president Alvin Tan, in his opening address.

“When seeking financial advice, consumers should ensure their financial planner is a certified financial planner professional. CFP professionals adhere to rigorous standards of competence, ethics, and client-centered practice.”

The symposium attracted over 800 financial planners attending both physically and virtually.

A highlight of the event was the launch of FPAM’s 25th Anniversary Commemorative Book, documenting the association’s journey and contributions to Malaysia’s financial planning profession since its inception.

Tan emphasised that this milestone symposium represented more than just an anniversary celebration—it served as a strategic gathering that strengthened Malaysia’s financial planning ecosystem.

“This event connected the industry’s brightest minds with practitioners seeking

excellence, creating a powerful synergy that will ultimately benefit Malaysian consumers through enhanced financial advice.”

The symposium addressed key areas vital for the public, including innovations in insurance, wealth preservation strategies for families, behavioural finance principles and emerging technological applications in the financial sector. This knowledge empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions and achieve their financial goals in an increasingly complex and digitised financial landscape.

Looking ahead, FPAM remains committed to fostering a vibrant financial planning community in Malaysia and empowering Malaysians to achieve financial wellbeing. Through continued professional development, public education initiatives and advocacy for high industry standards, the association seeks to strengthen the financial resilience of individuals and families across the nation.