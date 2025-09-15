Francis Ng secures unanimous shareholder approval for RM42m medical real estate deal

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Francis Ng, a Malaysian business captain and controlling shareholder of Beverly JCG Ltd, a company listed on Singapore Exchange’s Catalist platform, announced that shareholders, at a recent extraordinary general meeting held in Singapore, unanimously voted in favour of a landmark acquisition of prime medical real estate valued at about RM42 million.

The strategic move is designed to house the entire Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre (BWMC KL) operations at Kuala Lumpur Wellness City (KLWC) in Bukit Jalil.

The approval marks a pivotal step in the company’s strategic expansion and highlights the local leadership’s vision for consolidating Beverly Wilshire’s position as a premier medical aesthetic and wellness provider. In addition to securing the approximate 23,000 sq ft space for its flagship operations, the acquisition is projected to generate significant long-term savings of about RM1.2 million annually in rental costs after the relocation, which is expected to be completed in about 15 months.

Shareholders also unanimously approved the company’s official name change from Beverly JCG Ltd to Beverly Wilshire Ltd.

“This is a significant moment for our company and a testament to the strong support of our shareholders for our vision,” said Ng, who is Beverly JCG Ltd CEO and Beverly Wilshire Medical Centre chairman.

“Securing our own prime location not only provides us with substantial long-term cost savings but also gives us the platform to expand our services and further cement Beverly Wilshire’s leadership in aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, and regenerative treatments. The name change to Beverly Wilshire Ltd will unify our brand identity, reflecting our core business and commitment to excellence,” he added.

The new and expanded BWMC KL facility is strategically positioned to attract a growing number of international patients seeking high-quality care. The company leveraging on its enhanced capabilities to further strengthen Malaysia’s position as a premier healthcare destination and to contribute to the nation’s robust medical tourism sector.