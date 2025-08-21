Free Coolblog drink when you shout ‘I Love Malaysia’

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with National Day, Coolblog is giving away 10,000 free full-size Iced Teh Tarik to customers who call out “I Love Malaysia” at selected stores nationwide on August 31, 2025.

“On this National Day, we’re treating Malaysians to this cool twist on a classic Teh Tarik as our way of spreading joy, love, and patriotism. Here’s to 68 years of Merdeka and 20 years of Coolblog!” said Coolblog Malaysia chairman Tunku Ali Redhauddin.

The free drinks giveaway is part of a month-long celebration of Coolblog’s 20th anniversary, as a way to appreciate its customers and communities who have supported them through the years.

Under the 20 Tahun Still Cool campaign from August 25 – Sept 21 2025, customers can also look forward to “Cool Deals” offering 20% discount to their best sellers and low price tags of RM3, RM4 and RM5 to selected drinks and waffles with any purchase.

Tear & Win cards with every RM15 purchase offering 200,000 instant prizes will join in the celebration from Sept 1 – 21 2025.

Prizes include iPhone, electric bike and 999.9 gold bars with Coolblog free drink and discount vouchers.

“Affordability and flavour have always been at the heart of Coolblog. With this 20th anniversary, we’re making all-time hits like Strawberry Cheese Smoothies, Viral Chocolate Cheese, Honeydew Smoothies, and Unicool Magical even more affordable during this campaign — so more Malaysians can indulge in the drinks they love,” says Coolblog Malaysia CEO Sueli Lew.