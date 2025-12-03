Frontiercity @ Ainsdale second phase take-up gathers momentum

SEREMBAN: Following the success of Phase 1, Frontiercity @ Ainsdale announced that Phase 2 is now selling fast, reaffirming its position as the premier commercial hub along the North-South Expressway.

Strategically located near the Seremban R&R and adjacent to the Bandar Ainsdale toll plaza, Frontiercity aims to transform the travel experience with premium dining and retail options, setting a new standard beyond the traditional R&R offerings.

Boasting exceptional visibility next to the toll plaza, Frontiercity’s prime location makes it a magnet for travellers and businesses.

The potential for high traffic volume further enhances Frontiercity’s appeal as a thriving commercial destination. While the Seremban R&R provides a space for rest and relaxation, Frontiercity offers a dynamic, modern alternative alongside essential amenities like EV chargers – catering to today’s travellers who value convenience and a high-quality experience on the go.

WB Land Group managing director Kevin Woon said: “The overwhelming response to Phase 1 and the strong momentum for Phase 2 are a testament to Frontiercity’s potential as a future hub of commerce and connectivity. With its strategic location and premium offerings, Frontiercity is perfectly positioned to cater to the growing demand for modern travel and lifestyle experiences. We are proud to deliver a development that not only meets market needs but also contributes to the region’s economic growth.”

Phase 2 of Frontiercity showcases Western-inspired architecture with 2- and 3-storey shop offices that combine functionality with modern lifestyle appeal. Designed for businesses looking to capitalise on the high traffic along the expressway, these spaces promise an unmatched commercial advantage. By complementing traditional R&R facilities, Frontiercity aspires to create a vibrant destination that attracts both travellers and local communities.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Frontiercity has partnered with ChargeSini to establish Seremban’s first public-private EV charging infrastructure. This initiative reflects WB Land’s forward-thinking approach and supports the government’s vision of a robust national EV network.

Strategically placed high-capacity EV charging stations will ensure maximum convenience for electric vehicle users, enhancing Frontiercity’s appeal as a forward-thinking, sustainable destination. The integration of smart technology into charging solutions aims to provide a seamless user experience for both travellers and businesses. This collaboration positions Frontiercity as a pioneer in redefining the future of travel along the North-South Expressway.