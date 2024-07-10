Gemilang clinches deal to deliver buses to Dubai RTA

JOHOR BHARU: Gemilang International Ltd (GML), a Malaysia-based bus and bus body manufacturer listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (Famco), a mobility player in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed a contract to deliver 76 Volvo double-decker buses to the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (Dubai RTA).

GML executive director Pang Jun Jie said: “Securing this contract reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative transportation solutions and the trust we have established with Famco and our international partners.”

As a Malaysian company, he added, they are honoured to contribute to the development of Dubai’s public transport system and this project speaks of their effort to expand Gemilang’s global footprint, with a focus on the transition to sustainable energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

“With our unique capabilities and established track record, we are well-positioned to secure more international projects in the future,” he said.

Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment regional managing director Ramez Hamdan said: “This project transcends the mere delivery of buses; it aims to enhance the entire public transport infrastructure in Dubai.”

At Famco, he stated, they believe true innovation arises from collaboration. They are proud to leverage the global expertise of Volvo and Gemilang to provide world-class transportation solutions that set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the region.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke who witnessed the signing ceremony last Thursday said that the collaboration between GML and Famco signified Malaysia’s strengthening position in the global automotive manufacturing sector.

He also highlighted the importance of such projects in demonstrating Malaysia’s potential as a key player in the global automotive industry.

“This moment reflects the capabilities of Malaysia’s automotive sector on the global stage. Gemilang, with its extensive experience and commitment to excellence, has once again proven that Malaysian-made vehicles are trusted and respected worldwide. The 76 double-decker buses to be delivered to Famco represent Malaysian companies’ expertise in crafting robust, high-quality transportation solutions for diverse markets.” Loke said.

On Thursday, Gemilang handed over Volvo BZL electric buses for Famco, which is the sole distributor of Volvo trucks, buses, and construction equipment, and the exclusive distributor for industrial vehicle and machinery manufacturers Yanmar, Doosan, Himoinsa and Linde.

The Dubai RTA project will feature double-decker buses built on Volvo chassis, complemented by GML’s innovative aluminium superstructure that utilises constellium’s aluminium alloy and bolted system bus body technology. Designed by Swiss engineers, this technology has been renowned for its durability and performance in Europe for over 50 years.

In addition to the double-decker buses, GML will also provide Volvo BZL electric buses to Famco, further demonstrating GML’s commit-ment to sustainable transportation.