UN Chief urges restraint amid India-Pakistan tensions

NEW DELHI: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for peace and maximum restraint amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, expressing concern over recent developments in South Asia.

He said the United Nations (UN) stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation and diplomacy.

Speaking to journalists outside the Security Council at the UN Headquarters in New York, Guterres expressed concern over the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point,“ he said.

“I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims,“ the UN chief said, adding that he understood “the raw feelings” following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Guterres stressed the importance of avoiding any military conflict.

“It is also essential - especially at this critical hour - to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,“ he said.

Many countries, including Malaysia, have urged India and Pakistan to avoid confrontation.

“Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,“ Guterres said, echoing global calls for de-escalation.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Monday to discuss the situation between the two nations.

Iran is engaged with Pakistan and India in trying to calm the situation.

The regional situation reportedly figured prominently in Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s talks with Pakistani leaders in Islamabad on Monday.

Araghchi is scheduled to travel to India on Thursday, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said.

Malaysia on Monday offered its help in reducing tensions in South Asia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia remains open to playing a constructive role, should the need arise.

“We believe our close ties with both Pakistan and India place us in a position to support efforts towards regional peace and stability,“ Anwar said.