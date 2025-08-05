Gen Alpha redefines M’sian financial literacy landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: Gen Alpha (the digital-first generation born 2010 onwards) isn’t waiting to grow up before engaging with money – they’re already making their mark on the world of digital finance.

In Malaysia, new research from Mastercard shows that 97% of Gen Alpha children already have access to a financial account, while many hold digital wallets (46%), investment accounts (40%), and debit cards (40%).

Half (50%) of parents say their Gen Alpha children are more financially savvy than they were at the same age, with 40% saying that their children know more about new payment methods than they do.

Malaysia’s Gen Alpha is growing up in a digital-first environment, where mobile wallets are already the norm – driving one of the highest digital wallet penetration rates in Southeast Asia at around 40%. From an early age, Malaysia’s Gen Alphas expect seamless, tech-enabled payment experiences across all touchpoints.

As trends like “shoppertainment” gain traction – blending in-app interactivity, AR/VR commerce, and real-time entertainment – Gen Alpha is poised to favour brands that integrate immersive content with frictionless digital payments.

In Malaysia, parents of Gen Alphas anticipate their children will grow up in a digital-first financial world – one where they may never own a physical wallet (62%) or carry cash. And while parents of Gen Alpha kids feel prepared to teach their children about foundational financial concepts, they are less confident when it comes to more complex financial topics:

> 51% feel that it is getting increasingly complicated to teach their children about finances.

> 54% are unsure that their financial knowledge applies to their children’s generation.

> 79% wish there were more tools available to teach children about finances.

With the rise of digital wallets, mobile payments and virtual accounts, Malaysian families are calling for smarter, future-ready solutions that will set their children up for success. This gives visionary banks and financial institutions an opportunity to pave the way by delivering digital tools that not only simplify money management but also support how children learn about finances.

For instance, Gen Alpha parents in Malaysia are showing strong interest in features like educational content (73%), parental controls (73%), seamless account transfers (57%), real-world learning simulations (45%), and gamified experiences (42%).

Mastercard Malaysia & Brunei country manager Beena Pothen said, “These findings highlight the remarkable pace at which Malaysia’s youngest generation is embracing digital finance. With 97% of Gen Alpha children already accessing financial accounts and nearly half using digital wallets, it’s clear they’re growing up with a strong digital-first mindset. This is a true reflection of Malaysia’s impressive momentum in digital transformation. Mastercard is supporting this progress by driving innovation that delivers secure, seamless, and meaningful payment experiences – not just for Gen Alpha children, but for their parents as well. These insights will help guide how government and industry can collaborate to empower Gen Alpha families with the tools they need to thrive in a world where digital finance is second nature.”

The mean and median age of Gen Alpha children represented by their parents in this study is 7.24 years and 7 years respectively. These include account(s) in their own names and account(s) owned by an adult such as their parent(s) or guardian(s).

The findings in this report are based on a global research study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mastercard. The survey gathered responses from 19,302 consumers across five global regions, including 9,131 consumers in Asia Pacific and 1,010 in Malaysia. The study was conducted via a quantitative online survey, administered from Sept 4-20, 2024. It covered five regions: North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific which included respondents in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.