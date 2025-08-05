Gentari, Amazon Web Services sign power purchase deal for India wind energy project

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an 80MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu, India.

Following a collaboration agreement signed in 2023 with AWS, the PPA marks a concrete step towards the shared ambition of delivering new, cost-effective, utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Targeted to commence operations in mid-2027, the project is expected to generate approximately 300,000 MWh of renewable energy annually. Through the supply of renewable energy, Gentari is advancing its vision of putting clean energy into action, while supporting AWS’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable, and clean energy solutions – vital for Asia and the world’s move towards a low-carbon future. Through projects like the Karur wind development, we are not just adding renewable capacity – we are addressing real energy needs where it matters most. Together with AWS, we are focused on delivering impact through action and enabling the broader energy ecosystem to transition. Gentari is excited to support AWS in their net zero journey, and we welcome more partners to join us in building a more robust clean energy ecosystem,” said Gentari CEO, Sushil Purohit.

AWS Asean managing director Jeff Johnson said: “As the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally, AWS continues to work towards our goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Our collaboration with Gentari, a Malaysian clean energy leader expanding its regional impact, brings us a step closer towards that. We’re proud to work with forward-thinking organisations like Gentari who share our commitment to both technological advancement and environmental stewardship.”