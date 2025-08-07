Indian national caught smuggling 2,500 turtles at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: An Indian national was detained for attempting to smuggle over 2,500 turtles worth approximately RM348,000 at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Tuesday.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) stated that the suspect was arrested at 10.05 pm at the departure gate.

The suspect was scheduled to board a flight to Bengaluru, India, when a scan of his luggage revealed suspicious images.

“Further inspection found thousands of Red-eared slider turtles inside the luggage,” read the statement.

AKPS confirmed the turtles were seized under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008.

The case is under further investigation. - Bernama