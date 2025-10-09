Germany’s Tailwind Shipping Lines sets up intra-Asia regional hub at Northport

PORT KLANG: Germany-based container shipping company Tailwind Shipping Lines GmbH & Co KG has set up its intra-Asia regional hub at Northport, Port Klang, strengthening maritime trade and connectivity between Malaysia and Germany.

The new hub also reinforces Port Klang’s role as a key gateway for cargo movement across the wider Asian and European regions, enhancing regional logistics integration and cooperation.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said Malaysia is gearing up to provide a comprehensive logistics ecosystem to support companies in building stronger and more resilient supply chains.

“Tailwind’s decision comes at a time when the world is facing increasing uncertainties and disruptions across supply chains. The world is impacted by a lot of disruptions ... especially in many parts of the world, you do not know when disruptions will happen.

“Supply chain resilience is the key word right now to your customers. So, you do not have to worry whatever disruption happens in the South China Sea – that is another option that you can think about, by having a hub at Northport in Port Klang,” he said after the launch of Tailwind’s intra-Asia regional hub at Port Klang here today.

Loke stressed that the Ministry of Transport is doing its best to simplify processes and create a more pro-business environment to attract shipping lines and investors. “We are making it easier for shipping lines to come in, to be more pro-business, welcoming the private sector, and welcoming the growth of businesses and trade.

“At the port level, we have implemented what we call the Malaysia Maritime Single Window. When your ships call at a port, it is now very simple and easy.”

Tailwind currently operates a fleet of 11 vessels connecting Asia to Europe via its Panda Express Service, sailing from China to the Mediterranean with a stop at its new regional hub at Northport. Apart from that, the company also operates the Tiger Express Service connecting Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, while the Dolphin Express Service transports goods between Barcelona, Spain, and Moerdijk, the Netherlands. – Bernama