Grab Malaysia in tie-ups to push EV adoption among its driver-partners

PETALING JAYA: Grab Malaysia recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BYD Sime Motors, Yinson Green Technologies (M) and Power-Up Tech (P.UP) to drive adoption of electric vehicles among Grab driver-partners nationwide.

In a statement today, Grab Malaysia said the collaboration aims to promote EV adoption and provide Grab driver-partners with accessible EV solutions while reducing carbon emissions, and contributing to Malaysia’s green economy.

Through these strategic partnerships, Grab aims to accelerate the electrification of the transport sector by offering fleet partners and driver-partners access to EVs at competitive rates, while establishing accessible charging infrastructure/facilities.

Grab Malaysia country operations and mobility director Rashid Shukor said, “As a leading platform for on-demand transportation and delivery services, Grab is committed to reducing our environmental impact while creating positive social outcomes. Through this collaboration, we are not only supporting Malaysia’s sustainability agenda but also empowering our driver-partners with access to greener alternatives. By working with key industry players, we aim to accelerate EV adoption and drive long-term benefits for our communities and the environment.”

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong who was present at the MoU signing, said, “Today’s MoUs represents a significant step in Malaysia’s green mobility journey. Through government policies and agenda such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap and New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the government has introduced tax incentives and other forms of facilitation to support EV adoption. At the same time, the transition to EVs relies on strong collaboration between the government and private sector. Grab Malaysia’s commitment today, together with its partners, exemplifies this synergy. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a more sustainable future.”

As Grab Malaysia advances the collaboration, it remains committed to accelerating the growth of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem. By working closely with the government and industry partners, Grab Malaysia aims to drive the electrification of the transportation sector while enabling its driver-partners to transition to EVs seamlessly. This initiative underscores Grab Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to support national sustainability goals and build a cleaner, greener future.