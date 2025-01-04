Six arrested for allegedly fighting at Medan Seri Keramat

KUALA LUMPUR: Six men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a fight between two groups involving 10 men in Medan Seri Keramat, here early this morning.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the men who are locals aged between 20 and 40 were arrested at the Hulu Klang Police Station grounds at 2.30 am this morning with two of them found to have past records for drug and criminal offences.

He said the police had received a complaint regarding the brawl at the location at 12.19 am this morning.

“Investigations found that the riot started when one of the suspects made a provocation and caused one of the other suspects to contact his friends, which led to a fight.

“One suspect was injured and was treated at Ampang Hospital,” he said in a statement here, today.

Mohd Azam said that while the suspect was at the Hulu Klang Police Station, one of the suspects punched the face and kicked the other suspect’s body.

“The police stopped and arrested the suspect for disorderly conduct at the police station,” he said.

He said all the men were remanded for three days until Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly conduct at the police station.