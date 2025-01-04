Ascott Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings With lyf one-north Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is expanding its pet-friendly portfolio in Singapore with the addition of lyf one-north Singapore, offering a welcoming space for guests travelling with their furry companions. In line with Ascott’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences, the property will introduce a range of pet-centric activities, further solidifying its position as a hospitality leader catering to diverse lifestyle needs.

Beyond being a pet-friendly accommodation, lyf one-north Singapore will host a variety of engaging activities for pet lovers, including pet adoption drives, yoga sessions for dogs and cats, pet treat workshops, and pet obedience training sessions. These initiatives underscore Ascott’s dedication to creating a holistic environment where both guests and their pets feel comfortable and at home.

“We know that for many of our guests, pets aren’t just animals; they are beloved members of the family,” said Ms. Judy Wong, Country General Manager, Singapore Operations, Ascott. “At our pet-friendly properties, we warmly welcome you into a space where both you and your fur-kids can find comfort and care together. With our pet-friendly properties strategically located in or near the city centre, the introduction of lyf one-north Singapore in the west offers another wonderful home away from home that perfectly suits your family’s lifestyle. Here, both you and your cherished pets can create lasting memories together.”

lyf one-north Singapore: A Vibrant Social Living Hub

Nestled in Nepal Hill, lyf one-north Singapore embodies experience-led co-living with 324 apartment units catering to mid- and long-term stays. The property is situated within the dynamic one-north district, home to major corporations, start-ups, and creative communities. With its prime location opposite one-north MRT station and just a 30-minute ride from the Central Business District, it is tailored for digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives, and self-starters.

The property’s seamless integration into one-north’s thriving ecosystem provides guests with convenient access to an array of recreational, retail, and dining options, including pet-friendly establishments. With pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, and Personal Mobility Device (PMD) access paths, exploring the area is easy and enjoyable for both guests and their pets.

Explore Ascott’s Pet-Friendly Portfolio

Ascott continues to strengthen its pet-friendly hospitality offerings, with properties such as Citadines Balestier Singapore, Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, and Oakwood Studios Singapore. Each property provides tailored experiences for pet owners and their furry companions, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable stay.

Ascott Star Rewards: Exclusive Perks for Members

Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members staying with pets will receive a special welcome kit, making their experience even more delightful. Guests can sign up for a complimentary ASR membership to enjoy exclusive year-round benefits. For more information, visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/singapore

Entrepôt: A Pet-Friendly Culinary Experience

For guests looking to dine with their pets, Entrepôt at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection offers an inviting pet-friendly experience. Whether enjoying a weekday set lunch, Social Hour evenings, or the weekend Steak Buffet, guests can bring their pets to the alfresco dining area for a relaxed meal together.

“At Entrepôt, we believe dining should be an inclusive experience for both our guests and their pets,” said Nixon Low, Director of Culinary & Beverage Operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. “We are excited to extend our warm hospitality to our guests and their four-legged companions.”

For more information and reservations, please visit: www.entrepot.sg.

Hashtag: #Ascott

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.