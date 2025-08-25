Haily secures RM50m Johor housing subcontract from Gadang unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Haily Group Bhd, one of the key players in Johor’s construction industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Haily Construction Sdn Bhd, secured a subcontract worth RM50.08 million from Mandy Corporation Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Gadang Holdings Bhd.

The contract is for the construction and completion of a residential development situated in Gelang Patah, Johor.

The project involves the construction of 91 units of double-storey terrace houses and 45 units of double-storey terrace houses, as well as a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) double-chamber substation at Jalan Ulu Choh, Gelang Patah, Mukim Jeram Batu, Daerah Pontian, Johor.

The works include the main building and external works as well as mechanical and electrical (M&E) services.

The project, known as Laman Citra Phase 3, is scheduled for completion within a fixed contract period of 20 months.

Haily Group founder and executive director See Tin Hai said the company is honoured to be appointed by Mandy Corporation, under the Gadang Group, to undertake the Laman Citra Phase 3 project.

“This contract demonstrates confidence in our ability to deliver high-quality residential developments on time and to specification.

“We are proud to continue strengthening our track record in Johor, and this project aligns with our strategy to support the state’s growing demand for quality housing,“ he said in a statement.

With this latest win, Haily Group’s total secured contract value for 2025 has increased to approximately RM68.11 million.

The company’s portfolio now includes 25 ongoing projects with a cumulative contract value of approximately RM1.05 billion.

Johor remains a growth hotspot in Malaysia’s property and construction sector, supported by catalytic initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS).

These developments are expected to boost demand for both residential and commercial properties, placing Haily Group in a strong position to capitalise on future opportunities.

The RM50.08 million subcontract is expected to contribute positively to Haily’s earnings for the financial years ending 2025 to 2027.