Sabah assembly dissolved to pave way for election

PETALING JAYA: The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly has been dissolved to pave the way for the 17th state election, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced yesterday.

He said he had met Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman earlier in the day to seek consent for the dissolution.

During a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, Hajiji said the move allows Sabahans to exercise their democratic rights and choose a new state government.

“Through this dissolution, we are giving the people of Sabah the opportunity to decide and renew the mandate to continue our mission of building a stronger, more prosperous and united Sabah for all.”

Hajiji said since taking office in September 2022, his administration has implemented the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan, a holistic framework aimed at transforming the state through three key pillars – agriculture, industry and tourism; human capital and people’s well-being; and infrastructure and regional connectivity.

“The SMJ Plan has placed Sabah on a clear path of transformation. We have taken bold and responsible steps to address inherited issues, especially those concerning water and electricity supply and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

He added that major projects were being rolled out to resolve long-standing problems that have burdened the people, with several initiatives already completed.

“During this period, Sabah has strengthened its economy, attracted investments, created more jobs, expanded access to education and improved social

well-being across all levels of society,”

Hajiji said.

He credited these gains to the people’s trust and cooperation in supporting the government’s development vision.

“However, our work is not yet done.

“New challenges demand new solutions and we are ready to bring Sabah into its next chapter,” he said.

He added that the state government is seeking a fresh mandate to continue its agenda.

Hajiji expressed hope that the upcoming election would strengthen the people’s voice, safeguard stability and security, and ensure continued progress for the state.

“Let us move forward together with confidence and purpose.”

Present at the press conference were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president, and other members of the state Cabinet.

Also in attendance were leaders of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties, as well as Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Ewon Benedick and Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

The Sabah State Assembly comprises 79 seats, with 73 elected and six appointed members. In the 16th state election held in 2020, GRS – then aligned with Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional, PBS and several independents – won 41 of the 73 contested seats, forming the state government.