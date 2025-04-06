Halal International Selangor drives global market access, innovation and inclusive growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Halal International Selangor (HIS), a state-linked company under Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated, is helping to shape the next frontier of halal, not merely as a standard but as an engine for market access, innovation and inclusive growth.

HIS general manager Muhammad Syaril Showkat Ali said the company aims to blend policy alignment with commercial agility, translating Malaysia’s national halal agenda into tangible outcomes for businesses, investors, and consumers across borders.

HIS was among Malaysia’s most active participants in the business matching programme at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“The engagements revealed a shift in global interest, from certification in isolation to integrated halal support encompassing compliance, logistics, and strategic positioning.

“Stakeholders from Japan, Korea and the Middle East expressed clear demand for a partner capable of bridging technical rigour with real-time responsiveness. HIS offered exactly that,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Syaril said HIS guides SMEs and exporters through the complex landscape of regional halal requirements, helping them secure international accreditation and supporting their growth through tailored programmes that combine technical training, market insight, and trade facilitation.

“This role is especially crucial in Selangor, which boasts a diverse manufacturing base, a high concentration of halal-certified producers, and close proximity to major logistics and transport corridors.

“HIS builds on this foundation by fostering partnerships that extend from industrial parks to international buyers, reinforcing Selangor’s position as a gateway for halal trade in Asean and beyond,” he said.

At Expo 2025 Osaka, the company’s engagements went beyond promotional efforts. Conversations with Japanese logistics providers, food-tech ventures, and halal certification bodies were strategically focused, exploring cross-border collaboration, traceability frameworks, and the integration of halal standards into environmental, social and governance-linked trade initiatives.

“This reflects a deeper recognition that halal is no longer viewed purely as a religious or cultural attribute, but as a globally relevant assurance of quality, sustainability and ethical compliance,” said Muhammad Syaril.

He noted that HIS is piloting blockchain-enabled traceability systems, exploring digital pathways for halal certification and working with Islamic finance partners to improve SME access to syariah-compliant funding.

“Equally important is the human dimension. HIS supports women-led SMEs entering food innovation sectors and mentors youth entrepreneurs through the complexities of halal compliance. Its approach is inclusive and forward-looking, recognising that halal is as much about community upliftment as it is about economic performance,” he noted.

Muhammad Syaril shared that the global halal economy is accelerating past US$3 trillion (RM12.7 trillion), and in today’s competitive and interconnected markets, certification alone is no longer enough.

As Malaysia chairs Asean in 2025, the opportunity to deepen regional halal integration is within reach.

HIS’s work directly supports this vision, aligning Selangor’s local capabilities with national ambitions and Asean-wide aspirations, he said.

“Whether through technical exchanges, digital partnerships, or trade dialogues, HIS is helping to position Malaysia as a centre of excellence for halal policy, practice, and innovation. It plays a defining role in shaping a halal ecosystem that is responsive, resilient, and globally aligned.

“Through every partnership it builds and every enterprise it supports, HIS advances a vision of halal that is not static but strategic, a framework for growth, values, and shared prosperity in the future economy,” he added. – Bernama