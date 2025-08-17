Pasir Salak GiatMARA to relocate for better facilities

PASIR SALAK: The Pasir Salak GiatMARA centre will be relocated to the engineering workshop area of the Seberang Perak Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in Ulu Dedap.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the move, stating it was necessary as the centre currently operates in a rented building at Pulau Tiga, Kampung Gajah.

“I have agreed for the Pasir Salak GiatMARA to be moved to a new site, with courses that are relevant to market demand, including agricultural machinery repair,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, spoke at the Felcra Berhad Interim Profit Declaration 1/2025 ceremony here today.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang and Perak Menteri Besar’s special officer Khairul Azwan Harun were also present.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said MARA would seek allocations for business premises construction in Changkat Lada, Seberang Perak.

He added that a sports complex request was under consideration, starting with a fenced football field featuring synthetic turf.